Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

