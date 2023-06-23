Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

