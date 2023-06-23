Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

