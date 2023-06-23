Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is UMB Bank n.a.’s 8th Largest Position

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

