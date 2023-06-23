Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
