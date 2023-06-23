Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

