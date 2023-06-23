Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 36,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

