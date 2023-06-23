Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.