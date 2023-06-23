Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135,482 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

