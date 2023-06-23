AlphaTime Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 28th

AlphaTime Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 28th. AlphaTime Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMCU opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

