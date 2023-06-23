Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

