Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

