Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $180.00. The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.97. 12,399,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 65,486,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.83.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
