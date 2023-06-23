Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $79.95, but opened at $76.40. Ambarella shares last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 215,064 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,499,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

