Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

AR opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.