Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $187.04.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

