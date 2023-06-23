Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

