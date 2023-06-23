Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $187.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

