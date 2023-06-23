Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

