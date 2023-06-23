Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 11.7% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.