Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

