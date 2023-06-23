Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Up to $13.44

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $14.24. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 2,697,120 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.