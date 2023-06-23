Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.63. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

