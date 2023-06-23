Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UNH opened at $479.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.