Aries Wealth Management Buys 140 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

