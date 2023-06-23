Aries Wealth Management Buys 460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

