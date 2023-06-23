Aries Wealth Management Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.48 and a 200 day moving average of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.