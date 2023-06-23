ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArrowMark Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88,731 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANX stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.35%.

In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $99,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

