ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ATI were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

