Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.