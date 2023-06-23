Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.34. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 596,341 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

