Austin Asset Management Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

