Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

MSFT opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.02 and its 200 day moving average is $276.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

