Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.84 and a 200 day moving average of $201.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

