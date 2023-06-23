Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $28.61

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $27.91. Autohome shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 87,861 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $39,623,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

