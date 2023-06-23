Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

AGR stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avangrid by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

