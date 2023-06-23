Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $13.39. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 413,786 shares traded.
Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.
In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Gregory Sargen sold 7,011 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $141,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $859.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
