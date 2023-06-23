B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

