B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,153 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock worth $676,031,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

