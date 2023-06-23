B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,268 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $232.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.