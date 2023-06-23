Bank of America Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

