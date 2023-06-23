Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 967,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $278,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

