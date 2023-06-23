Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,208 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.9% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $303,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $187.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $187.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

