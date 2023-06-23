Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The stock traded as low as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 1,934,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,051,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.29.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 38.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.8248588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

