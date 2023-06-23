Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beam Global Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beam Global by 1,585,433.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

