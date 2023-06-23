Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

