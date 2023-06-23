Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 324,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $407.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.