Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $18 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

