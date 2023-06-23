Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

