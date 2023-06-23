Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

